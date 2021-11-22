AAA Tow to Go is back for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re planning to have some spirits to get in the holiday spirit this Thanksgiving — don’t forget to designate a driver ahead of time.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend from 2015-2019, nearly 800 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver.

To help keep impaired drivers off the road, AAA is bringing back Tow to Go services this Wednesday through Monday in select states, including Georgia.

“Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired,” stated Montrae Waiters, an AAA spokeswoman. “However, we still strongly encourage people to identify a safe ride home and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”

Whether you’re an AAA member or not, services will be available to you at 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246). The following applies:

Services run from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday

Tow to Go offers a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.

In addition to Georgia, Tow to Go is available in Colorado (Denver), Florida, Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend), Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina (Charlotte), North Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin

AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one per vehicle, with a face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

According to AAA, since its inception in 1998, Two to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.