A second Georgia lawmaker has now tested positive for the coronavirus in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Republican senator Dr. Kay Kirkpatrick from Marietta, confirmed she has COVID-19 and says she is in self-quarantine after she developed a fever last week.

Earlier this week, 58-year-old Brandon Beach, a republican senator from Alpharetta, said he tested positive and attended last Monday’s Special Session at the Georgia State Capitol.

Senate staff say the senator showed symptoms back on March 10th but did not get the results until later.

Senate staff say all Georgia lawmakers are requested to be in self quarantine and should be back on April 15th, that’s when Governor’s Public Health Emergency expires.\

Georgia lawmakers already suspended session last week because of the community spread of coronavirus and still have 11 legislative days to approve the budget.

