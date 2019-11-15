9-year-old to graduate college with electrical engineering degree

U.S. & World News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (CNN) — A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor’s degree at 9-years-old.

Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology. It’s a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medicine degree after graduating in December.

His parents say they are careful to make sure he gets to enjoy being a child.

“We don’t want him to get too serious. He does whatever he likes,” his father, Alexander Simons told CNN. “We need to find a balance between being a child and his talents.”

Laurent says he has already worked out what he wants to do with his life after he’s finished in school, develop artificial organs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story