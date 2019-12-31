6-month-old Son of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones dies

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The son of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has died. The Lions announced the death of Jones’ son, Marlo, in a statement Saturday night, and Jones posted a message about it on Instagram.

Jones said in his social media post: “Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.” A team spokesman said Marlo was about 6 months old.

The Lions said they were informed Saturday by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about their son’s sudden death. The Lions finish their season with a home game Sunday against Green Bay.

Jones went on injured reserve earlier this month.