5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes.

It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth.

There was no tsunami threat. Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern city of Ponce, told The Associated Press that power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake. Small landslides closed some roads on the south coast.