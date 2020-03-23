4th Ga Senator tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 4th Georgia Senator tested positive for COVID-19.

State senator and Georgia’s Democratic Party Chair, Nikema Williams is the latest lawmaker to have the coronavirus.

State Senators Bruce Thompson, Kay Kirkpatrick and Brandon Beach all tested positive and are now in self-quarantine.

It’s now been exactly a week since lawmakers were called for a special session to approve the Governor’s Public Health Emergency last Monday, when lawmakers in both Houses were present at the Georgia State Capitol.

They’re expected to reconvene April 15th.

