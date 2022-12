CHICAGO — Four people were shot at a high school Friday afternoon on the West Side of Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside Benito Juarez High School in the 1900 block of South Laflin Street.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person died, one person is “very critical,” and two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional information hasn’t been released.