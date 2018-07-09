More safely rescued after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand ABC News Eakkarat Wongsukchan, 14, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] ABC News Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand in this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy, July 7, 2018. Photo: ABC News. [ + - ] ABC News Eakkapon Chanwong, 25, the coach of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured with Chanin Wiboonrungrueng, 11, right. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of ABC News and Facebook Pipat Pothi, 15, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News and Facebook. [ + - ] ABC News and Facebook Peerapat Sompiangjai, 16, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News and Facebook. [ + - ] ABC News. Prajak Sutham, 14, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] ABC News. Nuttawut Takamsong, 14, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] ABC News Adul Samon, 14, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of ABC News. Ponchai Kumluang, 16, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] Photo courtesy of ABC News. Duangpetch Promthep, 13, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News. [ + - ] ABC News An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018 in Thailand. Photo: ABC News. [ + - ]

THAILAND (ABC NEWS) - The Latest: Helicopter lands close to hospital near cave

MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) - The Latest on the rescue of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in Thailand (all times local):



5:40 p.m.

Thai public television has aired live video of a medivac helicopter landing close to a hospital in the city of Chiang Rai, near the site of the cave where a youth soccer team has been trapped for more than two weeks.



Medics appeared to remove one person on a stretcher but hid the person's identity behind multiple white umbrellas. An ambulance was seen leaving the scene immediately afterward early Monday evening.



Less than an hour earlier, an ambulance with flashing lights had left the cave complex, hours after the start of the second phase of an operation to rescue the soccer team.



As of Monday morning, nine people remained trapped in the cave, including the 12-member team's coach, after four boys were rescued on Sunday, the first day of the rescue operation.



5:15 p.m.



An ambulance with flashing lights has left a cave complex in northern Thailand hours after the start of the second phase of an operation to rescue a youth soccer team trapped inside the flooded cave for more than two weeks.



After the ambulance was seen leaving the complex at around 5 p.m. Monday, a helicopter took off. Authorities have said helicopters were ready to take cave evacuees to a hospital. It was unclear who was inside the ambulance or the helicopter.



Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the rescue, had said the second phase began at 11 a.m. Monday and authorities "hope to hear good news in the next few hours."



Nine people remained trapped in the cave, including the team's coach, after four boys were rescued on Sunday, the first day of the rescue operation.



3 p.m.



Thai authorities say they have resumed operations to rescue members of a boys' soccer team trapped in a flooded cave after successfully getting four of the boys out Sunday.



They said the four boys already rescued are hungry but in good health in a hospital.



The second operation started at 11 a.m. local time Monday. It takes several hours.



Officials said at a news conference that the parents of the rescued boys, whose names have not been released, have not yet been allowed to have physical contact with them, pending more extensive examination of their physical condition.



Eight boys are still inside the cave and along with the team coach. The operation to get them out was supposed to resume only after new oxygen tanks could be placed along their route of escape, which is partially underwater.



11:35 a.m.



Australia's foreign minister says 19 Australian personnel are involved in the Thailand cave rescue operation including a doctor who's played an essential part in assessing which boys can leave and in what order.



Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told reporters in Australia that anesthetist and experienced cave diver Richard Harris is working with the Thai medical team inside the cave "to make the decisions about the order in which the boys were to be extracted."



Expert divers Sunday rescued four of 12 boys from a flooded cave in northern Thailand where they were trapped with their soccer coach for more than two weeks. Crews will have to replenish air tanks along the route before rescuing the others.



10:35 a.m.



Thailand's interior minister says the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue of four boys trapped in a flooded cave will also conduct the next operation as they know the cave conditions and what to do.



In comments released by the government, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said officials were meeting Monday morning about the next stage of the operation and how to extract the remaining nine people from the cave in the country's north.



Anupong said divers need to place more air canisters along the underwater route to where the boys and their coach have been trapped since June 23. He said that process can take several hours.



He said the boys rescued Sunday are strong and safe but need to undergo detailed medical checks.



8:45 a.m.



Rescuers at a Thai cave where eight boys and their soccer coach remain trapped have awoken to cloudy skies, after a night in which heavy monsoon rains lashed the mountainous region for several hours.



It was not immediately clear Monday how the overnight rains had impacted water levels inside the flooded cave. Officials have said storms forecast for Chiang Rai province in Thailand's far north had factored into their decision to go ahead with a complicated and dangerous plan to have the boys and their coach dive out of the cave.



Thailand's Meteorological Department said there was a 60 percent chance of rain Monday with thunderstorms forecast throughout the week.



Four of the boys were rescued on Sunday, and authorities said the next phase could begin any time within a 10-hour window that began about 7 a.m. Monday.



8 a.m.



Elon Musk's Space X rocket company is testing a "kid-sized submarine" that could be sent to help boys trapped in a flooded Thailand cave.



Musk posted videos on Twitter of the aluminum sub being tested at a swimming pool Sunday midafternoon California time. If the tests are successful, the sub would be placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.



Four of the boys were rescued on Sunday, and authorities are now working to replenish air tanks along the cave's treacherous exit route. They say rescuing the eight remaining boys and their soccer coach could take up to four days.



A spokesman for Musk's Boring Co. tunneling unit, which has four engineers at the cave, has said Thai officials requested the device, which could potentially help the children through narrow, flooded cave passageways.



2:10 a.m.



Officials say it could take up to four days to complete the rescue of eight boys and their soccer coach from inside a northern Thailand cave.



Authorities temporarily stopped their efforts Monday to replenish air tanks along the cave's treacherous exit route.



Expert divers on Sunday managed to get four of the 12 boys to safety. They were quickly transported to a hospital in the town of Chiang Rai, the provincial capital.



The names of the rescued boys were not released.



Rescuers have been navigating a dangerous and complicated plan to get the children out under the threat of heavy rain and rising water underground.



The entire group had been trapped for more than two weeks.

Confidence soared that all 12 boys and their soccer coach will be successfully rescued from a flooded jungle cave in Thailand by the end of Monday after divers safely emerged from the cavern with four of the boys on Sunday.

The ordeal of the soccer team has gripped the attention of the world as divers and emergency personnel from around the world have converged on the Chiang Rai province of northern Thailand with the single goal of safely extracting all of them from the bowels of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, where they have been trapped for 16 days.

ABC News An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018 in Thailand. Photo: ABC News.

An hours-long subterranean rescue mission was launched Sunday morning in Thailand, buoyed by the prayers and support of the international community. By nightfall, elite dive teams trudged out of the muddy mouth of the cave with four of the teenage boys.



The international effort to save the group has paired divers in "buddy teams" with the remaining eight boys and their coach. Officials hope by the end of Monday local time, all of them will be saved.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Sunday night in Thailand that the second part of the mission to rescue the others would begin in about 10 to 20 hours after authorities reconvene to assess conditions in the cave and get a briefing on how the initial rescue went.

"Today was very successful, more than expected," Osatanakorn said.



The first boy emerged from the cave at 5:40 p.m. local time, followed 10 to 20 minutes later the second boy, Osatanakorn said. About two hours later, the third and fourth boys were pulled from the cave 10 minutes apart, he said.

ABC News Thai rescue teams arrange a water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand in this photo. Photo: ABC News.

The names of the rescued soccer players, members of the Wild Boar youth football team, were not released. Osatanakorn did not comment on their conditions, only saying that they were all safe.

The boys were immediately placed into ambulances and rushed to a hospital in Chiang Rai, Osatanakorn said.

Doctors and nurses ready with IVs waited in the emergency bay of the hospital and as the boys arrived in separate ambulances, the medical teams sprang into action, transferring the patients onto gurneys and wheeling them into the ER to be thoroughly examined and treated.

While news of the miraculous rescue spread through the region, excitement and relief was tapered by the drama still unfolding in the depths of the cave, where the remaining eight boys and their coach were still holed up in a dry chamber more than two miles from the entrance.

The task of extracting the remaining members of the group was fraught with dangers heightened by the death on Friday of a volunteer diver who succumbed to fatal oxygen deprivation.

floodwaters, rapidly dropping oxygen levels and racing against an impending monsoon rainstorm, the rescue operation began at 10 a.m. local time when 18 international divers entered the cave. Ten of the diver headed to the chamber deep inside the underground labyrinth.

A little over nine hours later, the divers emerged from the cavern with the first rescued boy, authorities said.

Osatanakorn said that the oxygen level inside the cave needs to be replenished before rescuers embark on the next phase of the mission.

"We should be ready in a short period of time. When the next operation will proceed, I cannot give you a definite time. It's about more than 10 hours away, not more than 20 hours, but we have to observe the conditions," Osatanakorn said. "It has to be stable like today. If it's stable like today, and we are sure, we can operate as soon as possible."

The operation to save the once-stranded 13 appeared doubtful just days ago as rescuers from Thailand, the United States, Australia, China and Great Britain brainstormed to find a way to remove the soccer team despite facing treacherous conditions and having to train boys, who did not know how to swim, to perform the most perilous type of diving even for the most experienced Navy SEALs.

The high drama in Thailand's longest cave even drew help from American billionaire businessman Elon Musk, whose SpaceX designers set aside their rocketship venture to build a "kid-sized" submarine to free the trapped boys.

ABC News Chanin Wiboonrungrueng, 11, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo.Photo courtesy of ABC News.

Authorities said at a press conference Sunday morning in Chiang Rai province that the decision to launch the rescue operation came after careful analysis of eroding conditions inside the cave, where oxygen had dropped to alarming levels and the threat of monsoon rains approached.

"We have a fraction of a second to help them come out," provincial Osatanakorn said as the rescue operation commenced.

"They insist they are ready to come out," he said of the boys. "Family has already been notified."

At 10 a.m. local time Sunday, 13 foreign divers and five Thai Navy SEALs entered the cave to begin the operation. Ten divers headed to chamber 9, where the boys are located, while the others took positions along the difficult route out of the cave system.

Each of the rescued kids was accompanied by at least two divers who navigated them through an up-and-down obstacle course of narrow chasms and deep pools of floodwater that required the boys to use SCUBA gear to breathe, officials said.

ABC News Panumat Sangdee, 13, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News.

The team of rescuers shared a photo on Facebook linking arms, with the message, "We, the Thai team and the international team, will bring the Wild Boars home," a reference to the soccer team's name.

The most challenging part of the journey to safety is the first leg of the trip to get to the third chamber.

According to the plan that was successful today, rescuers and the four boys were given one hour of rest in the third chamber before they set out on the last part of the underground odyssey on foot, walking through muddy areas or floating in areas.

"There are two obstacles, which are water and time," Osatanakorn said. "We have tried all possible ways to get the boys out, but sometimes we can’t win over nature."

Water levels were down 30 percent, the lowest since the boys were located on July 2. Crews have been pumping water from the cave round the clock.

ABC News Songpong Jaiwong, 13, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News.

Officials forged ahead with the plan to bring the boys and their coach out the way they went in after ruling out an alternative plan of drilling escape holes into the cave from above.

Throughout each step, the boys were kept abreast of the evolving mission to save them. The parents were also made aware of the risks involved, Osatanakorn said.

"Experts' assessments indicate that today is the most ready we can be," said Choorat Panngao, Provincial Police Region 5 deputy commander, before the rescue operation got underway. "If we don't do it today we will lose our opportunity."

Seasonal monsoon rains are forecast to hit the region held off over the weekend and bolstered efforts on the ground to remove floodwater from the cave so that rescuers could walk, rather than swim or dive, from the main entrance to an inner chamber serving as a command center.

ABC News Monkol Boonbiam, 13, of Thai youth soccer team Wild Boars is pictured in this undated Facebook photo. Photo courtesy of ABC News.

While keeping the water level low in the cave was one battle, another was keeping safe oxygen level up.

Workers have tried pumping "pure air" through a tube into the chamber where the remaining boys and their coach are while pulling back nonessential personnel in an effort to preserve oxygen, Osatanakorn said.

Officials said rescuers conducted drills all day Saturday on how they would transport the children to the hospital once brought out of the cave.

Panngao said 13 ambulances and helicopters were stationed outside the cave, poised to rush the boys to the hospital as soon as they were out.

ABC News' Adrienne Bankert, Rex Sakamoto and Mark Osborne contributed to this report.