FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said that three Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) students were involved in a hate speech incident at Middletown Middle School on Wednesday. These three students are facing charges and a firearm was retrieved.

Not much information was available on the students who were involved, but officials confirmed that all three students are in eighth grade and under 16 years old. These students are all being charged with crimes against religious and racial groups following hateful speech and threats of violence towards Black students.

FCSO and FCPS said that a social media post was shared on Wednesday on multiple platforms containing hate speech and threats of violence towards Black students.

The post has been taken down and WDVM has not seen the content, but officials say that the post was shocking.

“When it comes to hate speech… when it comes to discrimination against any individual or group it is not tolerated in Frederick County Public Schools,” said Eric Louérs-Phillips, spokesperson for FCPS.

The sheriff’s office said that three weapons were retrieved during a search. Two of the weapons were fake — one was a B.B. gun and one was an aerosol rifle — but one student is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

FCSO said during a conference on Thursday that they believe that this is a problem that spans the wider community. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins spoke on the spread of misinformation on social media and asked that individuals stop sharing related information.

“I’ve asked for parents and students to stop posting and reposting and let this go. Just let this whole situation go, let us do our jobs, let FCPS do their job and let the juvenile justice system work,” Jenkins said in the conference.