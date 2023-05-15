FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – At least three people are dead and multiple others – including two officers – are injured after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico Monday, according to the Farmington Police Department.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post, adding that one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

The two officers that were shot, a Farmington police officer and a New Mexico State Police officer, are currently at the San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries. They are both in stable condition.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen, and the CATE Center were placed on lockdown. As of 1:05 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted. Busses will pick up students and drop them off following their normal runs.

