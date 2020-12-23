2020 hasn’t slowed down local film maker Karlton Clay

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The pandemic has been a challenging time for filmmakers, but it hasn’t slowed down Karlton Clay and his Victory Productions Network.

“What is Victory Productions Network?”

“Victory Productions Network started off doing theater and then we grew into doing web series and now we’re doing feature films. So, we’re a local film company here from Augusta, Georgia,” said Clay.

Victory Productions Network has been around for 17 years and showcases local talent.

“Augusta has so much talent and I feel like we need that beacon…we have become that beacon of light for people who want to express their talents. I think it’s important to be the change we want to see. We’ve seen a lot of things happening in Atlanta and Savannah…Macon; but why not here in Augusta? We have so much talent here and I think it’s important for Victory Productions to allow that talent to be expressed,” said Clay.

During the pandemic, Victory Productions Network has released films that are being streamed on multiple platforms like Crackle, Tubi, and more. Karlton says even with all he’s accomplished, there’s still a lot in store for him.

“What’s next for Victory Productions Network?”

“Victory Productions is in the process of ending some of the shows that we’ve been doing. We have the ‘Lion’s Den’ coming out…we have the final season…we’re in our 10th season. Thank you to everyone that has supported Victory Productions. I want to thank all the actors here in Augusta. We have actors from North Carolina that come down…Atlanta…just everyone that’s supported us and been with us for all these years, because I’m really excited about all of the great things God has in store for us. Got to thank the family and, yeah, I’m just excited to see what happens next,” said Clay.

