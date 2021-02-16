2 hospitalized for smoke inhalation after flight returns to North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Video shows a chaotic scene at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday night after two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation on a plane.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police, just before 7:15 p.m., officers were called to assist Medic and Charlotte Fire at the airport in reference to smoke in the cab of a plane.

Police say passengers were complaining of difficulty breathing and Medic took two people to the hospital who say they were having trouble breathing after being exposed to the smoke.

Video showed fire, medic and police at the gate assisting. Some other flights have been delayed and canceled following the incident.

NewsNation affiliate WJZY-TV reached out to American Airlines, who said flight 1671 from Charlotte Douglas to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport returned “due to reports of a potential odor in the cabin.”

Airline officials say the flight landed back in Charlotte at 7:26 p.m. local time and taxied to the gate. They say at this time they have not received any reports of visible smoke in the cabin.

“We are working to get our customers back on their way as soon as possible, and we apologize for the interruption this has caused to their travel plans.” American Airlines

American said there were 75 cancellations out of Charlotte today, all due to weather.