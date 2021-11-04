2 dead after gunfire near ritzy, Cancun-area resort

(NEXSTAR) – Two people were shot and killed near an upscale Mexican resort south of Cancun Thursday, sending tourists running for safety.

The deadly shooting happened on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos, according to the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office. Authorities said no one else was hurt.

Puerto Morelos lies about 15 miles south of Cancun along the Caribbean coastline dotted with luxury, beachfront resorts.

Mexican newspaper Milenio reports that an armed group arrived by boat and opened fire on the beach, killing two suspected rivals and scattering terrified tourists.

Milenio reports that one visitor was struck in the head with a firearm and was treated for a minor injury.

Guests at five-star Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort said they were told to shelter in their rooms while security swept the property.

A man named Mike Sington shared photos on Twitter of furniture stacked behind the door of his room as he sheltered in place. An hour later, he posted video of dozens of guests, many wearing only bathing suits, assembled in the lobby as they awaited instructions.

The shooting comes two weeks after a California traveler blogger and another foreign tourist were fatally shot in Tulum, which is also in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

This is a developing story and will be updated.