LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A family in Lynchburg is searching for a living organ donor for their 16-month-old daughter, Magnolia, who is in need of a lifesaving kidney transplant.

Magnolia’s mom, Sydney Maglosky, says at 20 weeks pregnant, she was told Magnolia had bilateral multi-cystic kidneys.

“We were told that that was most always fatal, and that she probably would not live but maybe a few hours after birth,” said Maglosky.

Maglosky says Magnolia was in the NICU for 5 weeks after birth– she began dialysis at 7 weeks old and has been on it ever since.

“Magnolia feels sick all the time, she really struggles with nausea, vomiting, just feeling worn out, a lot of her days are spent in the hospital,” said Maglosky.

The Maglosky’s are a Lynchburg-based family– but travel nearly 2 hours multiple times a week for Magnolia’s dialysis.

“She cannot do dialysis forever, and the longer we do it the more risks there are,” said Maglosky.

They are also involved with the non-profit “Kidneys for Kids” — which advocates for living donors and helps families with the financial burden of treatment. Executive Director, Brian Martindale, says the number of kids who need kidney transplants is on the rise.

“Sometimes families have to raise tens of thousands of dollars for a transplant for their child,” said Martindale.

Martindale founded the nonprofit after he donated a kidney to a child in need in 2013. He says it was the most rewarding experience of his life. His goal is to find 100 kidney donors for 100 kids in need.

“I got to watch her go through high school to dances, to plays, to seeing her get a scholarship to Eastern Michigan University, I mean just every day I see her I get a new reward,” said Martindale.

Even at 16 months old– Magnolia is able to receive a kidney donation from an adult with type O or type B blood.

Martindale emphasizes that donating a kidney is a lifesaving choice for a child in need.

“The gift of a kidney would just give her a whole second chance,” said Maglosky.

Martindale says he plans to travel to 48 states this year to help advocate and show support for families with children in need of kidney transplants. Adding that he hopes Magnolia will have a new kidney when he gets to meet her in person for the first time.

To learn more about “Kidneys for Kids” you can visit their website kfork.org to see how you can get involved with saving a child’s life.

For more information on living donations, Maglosky recommends reaching out to the UVA Living Donations coordinator. You can find more about Magnolia’s story on her mom’s Facebook page.