QUAPAW, Okla. (KSNF) — A rare “genetically pure” white bison, whose odds of existing are around 1 in 10 million, was identified in northeast Oklahoma.

As the largest land mammal in North America, approximately 30 million bison once roamed the plains states. However, bison suffered greatly during the westward expansion of the 1800s and nearly went extinct. At one point, less than 1,000 remained in the wild.

Thanks to conservation efforts, the number of North American bison is now estimated to be upwards of 600,000 and growing.

Those same conservation efforts have also led to the discovery of a rare type of bison — one that the Quapaw Tribe of northeast Oklahoma says they’re extremely lucky to have in their care.

Mitch Albright, the Director of Agriculture for the Quapaw Nation, is responsible for looking after 175 head of bison located on tribal land. Albright noticed one of the bulls in his care looked different from the rest.

His name is Frosty — a name that suits him well because his fur, from head to toe, is white.

“We tested our white buffalo bull when we first got him. I think it has been four years ago now. We sent a sample off to Texas A&M, and the results that came back showed he’s genetically pure,” said Albright.

According to the National Buffalo Association, the odds of a female birthing a pure, white buffalo, were at least 1 in 10 million historically. These white calves are likely a result of albinism.

“I’ve seen them across Indian country though. There are a few folks that have white buffalo. We just happen to have one,” said Albright.

Adding to Frosty’s rarity are his offspring, because all three of his young have the same color of fur as their dad. Soon, they too will be genetically tested to find out if their genomes are as pure as their dad’s.

“Whoever started it back then on preserving the species, we want to do the same thing here in Quapaw,” said Albright. “They’ve stood the test of time. They’re a resilient species and they’re beautiful creatures, and I think if you get a chance to come out and see them, and see how they’re supposed to be and suppose to live, I think you would get something out of it.”

According to the National Parks Service, a white buffalo is among the most sacred animals on earth to many American Indian tribes. The bison’s reverence goes back to an ancient story about a beatific presence known as the White Buffalo Calf Woman, who arrived during a time of famine and promised to “restore harmony.” The legend dictates that the birth of a white bison is a sign that the White Buffalo Calf Woman is hearing her people’s prayers and that good fortune is on the horizon.

Back in May, the Bear River State Park in Wyoming reported the first white bison birth in its 32-year history — but this was not the same as a true white bison. As reported by the Guardian, the inclusion of cattle in the calf’s DNA could be credited for the baby’s white fur.