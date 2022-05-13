GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning and Development (CPD) grant programs.

According to the press release, these investments will flow to 27 localities across the state, helping bring more affordable housing options for Georgians of all income levels.

The release also states that since joining the Senate, Senator Warnock and Senator Ossoff have worked to address Georgia’s affordable housing crisis, securing funding to upgrade affordable housing for low-income Georgians in rural areas in December 2021.

“Housing is too expensive. Building new affordable housing will reduce financial stress on renters and homebuyers,” says Senator Ossoff.

“Housing is stability. Housing is dignity. Housing is critical infrastructure,” says Senator Reverend Warnock. “These robust federal investments in our state’s housing infrastructure will make it more affordable for hardworking Georgians at every income bracket to find better, more cost-effective housing. These investments will help elevate families into the working and middle class and keep costs down, ensuring every Georgian can get their slice of the American Dream. Housing is the foundation that helps people support their families and contribute to their economies. I’m so glad we were able to secure these investments for Georgians.”

Below is a detailed look of the federal funding: