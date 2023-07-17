AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff paid a visit to the Garden City on Monday to announce that nearly $15 million will be going toward programs that benefit pre-school aged children in the CSRA.

Bulloch, Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Jefferson, Jenkins, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond, Screven and Warren Counties will be receiving the money.

Head Start is a nationwide program initiative that provides resources to lower-income families with children ages 3-5. There is also an early head-start program for infants to 3-year-olds.

“These are essential years in a child’s life,” Sen. Ossoff said. “And we know that from ages three, four and five, the cognitive development and the social development that’s ongoing make a huge difference for the rest of somebody’s entire life.”

The money will help provide nutritional, educational, and social services to the children, as well as support for parents.

Program leaders at the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority tell us as of 2023, Head Start has helped out close to 19,000 children in Georgia.

“Having that stable foundation of education just helps you as you progress in your education,” said Mary Harrison, the Interim Executive Director for CSRA EOA, Inc. “So it’s important that we get these services out to the children and families that need them so they can be successful.”

But early-childhood education advocates are concerned that the increase in funding may be a one-time thing, pointing out that the latest budget has less for Head Start than previous years.

“It did include a decrease in appropriations for specifically Head Start,” said Jessica Woltjen, the Senior Policy Manager for Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students. “And so we’re concerned about that proposed decrease, and really want to see these increases that you’ve heard about today maintained in the budget for this next fiscal year.”

And with widespread learning loss due to COVID, Sen. Ossoff believes programs like this are more important than ever.

“Head Start is a crucial, crucial program to ensure that young children in Georgia have access to the nurturing, educational environments that are so essential to early childhood,” he said.

Sen. Ossoff said the funds have already started being allocated to the different counties.