Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Noon News streaming NOW

U.S. Marshals & the BCSO arrest suspect wanted for Kidnapping and other charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESBORO (WJBF) – The United States Marshals and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect sought after since mid June.

34-year old Madison Antonio Lewis of Waynesboro was taken into custody around 10:45 Thursday morning.

Courtesy of: U.S. Marshals

Lewis was wanted for Armed Robbery, 2 counts of Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Unlawful Street Gang Activity in regards to the incident that happened at Burke Haven Corner Store on June 13th.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories