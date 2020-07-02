WAYNESBORO (WJBF) – The United States Marshals and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect sought after since mid June.
34-year old Madison Antonio Lewis of Waynesboro was taken into custody around 10:45 Thursday morning.
Lewis was wanted for Armed Robbery, 2 counts of Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Unlawful Street Gang Activity in regards to the incident that happened at Burke Haven Corner Store on June 13th.
Latest Headlines:
- U.S. Marshals & the BCSO arrest suspect wanted for Kidnapping and other charges
- Georgia Governor Kemp makes stop in Augusta on ‘Wear a Mask’ Tour
- Second stimulus: Mnuchin says White House will ‘seriously consider’ more payments
- Georgetown council to meet, discuss potential mask requirements
- Walmart turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters