AIKEN (WJBF) – A deadly accident in the United Kingdom has local ties.

A United States diplomat’s wife is accused of causing the wreck.

According to the Aiken Standard, Anne Goodwin-Sacoolas graduated from South Aiken High School.

The crash on August 27th, killed 19 year old Harry Dunn, when his motorcycle collided with the diplomat’s wife.

She has diplomatic immunity, but is being urged to return to the UK to face an investigation.