RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women wanted for questioning in reference to card fraud.

According to authorities, on June 29, 2023 the suspects allegedly stole credit cards from a wallet while the victim was shopping at the T.J. Maxx is located at 3412 Wrightsboro Road.

The same day the suspects attempted to use the credit cards at the Sam’s Club, on 596 Bobby Jones Expressway.

Any information concerning these subjects, please contact Inv. Hammonds, or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1456.