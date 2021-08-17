Two wanted for questioning in reference to burglary on North Whitechurch Court in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County Sherriff’s Offices are searching for two individuals involved in a Burglary on the 2600 block of North Whitechurch Court on August 10th, 2021.

Subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Your help is requested in identifying the subjects.

Any information should be sent to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

(706)821-1038, (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.