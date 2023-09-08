AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two teenagers are missing from Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find them.

16-year-old J’Nieh Hill was last seen on September 2nd on the 3600 Block of Massoit Drive.

She is known to frequent the area of Glenn Hills High School and Andorra Drive.

Authorities say J’Nieh is with another runaway juvenile,16-year-old Ezekiel Dacosta.

Ezekiel was last seen on September 2nd on the 2700 block of Cardigan Court.

If you know of their whereabouts, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.