Two teens charged in Meadowbrook Drive rape investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the Meadowbrook Drive area.

16-year-old Kyadiar Oliver has been charged as an adult on one count of rape and one count of aggravated child molestation. Another juvenile, a 14-year-old, has been charged as a juvenile for child exploitation and computer pornography. His name and photo will not be released since he is being charged as a juvenile.

The victim originally allegedly had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old male that she had communicated with over Instagram.

The victim said she then met 16-year-old Kyadiar Oliver who snuck out of his house and met her at the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Redd Drive. She said they went behind a home on the 3500 block of Redd Drive where the boy said he had a video of the victim having a sexual encounter with the 14-year-old boy. He told her if she refused to engage in sexual activity with him he would spread the video.

Oliver allegedly raped the victim and then proceeded to run off towards Meadowbrook Road. The victim then ran to her home and called her grandmother and mother to tell them what happened. The Sheriff’s Office was called for assistance and the victim was taken to Doctor’s Hospital where a rape kit was completed.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

