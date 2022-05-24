AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of robbing the Waffle House located on the 3400 block of Mike Padgett Highway.

Police say Antwon June and Da’Montez Scott walked into the restaurant, sat down, and ordered drinks,

Antone June

Da’Montez Scott

Police say then both men got up, one pointed a gun at an employee and demanded she open the register.

The two told the woman to put the money in a to-go bag and took off on foot towards Apple Valley Drive.

Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of June or Scoot, please contact the RCSO at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.