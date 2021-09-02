Two suspects wanted for Aggravated Assault on Greene Street

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Richmond County’s Sherriff’s Office are on the search for Jasmine Judge and Juan Serrano who are wanted in reference to an Aggravated Assault that occurred on 4th Street at Greene Street.

Serrano goes by the nickname Tony Serrano.

Judge and Serrano are possibly together along with believed to be armed and dangerous.

They both warrants on file with this agency at this time.

Anyone that comes in contact with Judge or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Joshua Evans or any on call investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1085 or 706-821-1020.