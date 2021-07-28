Two suspects in custody after high speed chase on I-20 ends in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects are in custody following a multi-county chase.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended two suspects along I-20 Westbound near Mile Marker 181 after a multi-county chase in response to a possible Richmond County shooting suspect.

Traffic is down to one lane on I-20 Westbound near the Appling-Harlem exit.

One suspect is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the arm.

There is no word yet on the cause of the chase or the identities of the suspects.

