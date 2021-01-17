Two suspects arrested in connection with deadly Williston shooting

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two suspects arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Williston, South Carolina.

Demetrius Antonio Staley

Demetrius Antonio Staley of Barnwell was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deondre Lamont King of Williston was charged with misprision of a felony for his involvement. Bond was denied on Staley and a $50,000 bond was set on King.

Deondre Lamont King

Those charges stem from the incident involving William D. Simmons of Augusta. The 71-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday, January 13 on the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston, South Carolina.