Two suspects arrested in connection with deadly Williston shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two suspects arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Williston, South Carolina.

Demetrius Antonio Staley

Demetrius Antonio Staley of Barnwell was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deondre Lamont King of Williston was charged with misprision of a felony for his involvement. Bond was denied on Staley and a $50,000 bond was set on King.

Deondre Lamont King

Those charges stem from the incident involving William D. Simmons of Augusta. The 71-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday, January 13 on the 10200 block of Highway 39 in Williston, South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories