AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Early voting is continuing in South Carolina. There are several key races for Aiken County voters to cast their ballots.

“We came out early because it’s more convenient, and the timing was perfect,” Janita Brown told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

There are three locally contested races for the Second Congressional District, House District 83, and a school board seat.

“We got a lot of issues with our school system, and it can, I mean, they need to do something about the school system. That’s the main thing, really,” Gloria Muse shared.

“It’s a lot of things that, it’s a lot of things that have to be done in this county and this is the only place that we can do it by voting,” Don Juan Williams said.

Republicans are looking to hold on to their power in statewide-elected offices — including the governor’s office.No Democrat has won statewide in South Carolina since 2006.



“My mind was made up. For what they stood for. More Bible, that’s what vote about,” Monty Murrell.

Two debates for governor and state superintendent didn’t sway voters.



“The school superintendent I had already decided who I was gonna vote for there. Just based upon my concerns with how she obtained a master’s degree in such a remarkably short period of time,” Tom Boykin added.



Political Science Professor Joshua Meyer-Gutbrod says that’s to be expected.

“We don’t watch, we certainly don’t watch down ballot debates in high rates,” he said. “More often than not, people don’t have the time. Their lives are too busy. It’s not so much facilitating the spur of the moment, I heard this news, and I’d like to vote now things. It’s really just about practicality,” he added.

Early voting ends November 5. Polls will be open on election day from seven until seven.