AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – A high speed police chase in two states ends with a suspect in custody.

Aiken County deputies were called to King Street off Edgefield Highway around 9:40 a.m. Friday morning.

They found an armed robbery victim shot in the leg.

Aiken County PIO, Captain Eric Abdullah tells NewsChannel 6 the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Quinten Lister, took off, leading deputies on a high speed chase.

The chase went down Interstate 20 west bound, to I-520, where the suspect got off on Sandbar Ferry Road in Richmond County.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a fence at Cherry Avenue and Colorado Street.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was arrested on Sea Isle Drive just after 10:00 am.

He’ll be held in the Richmond County jail pending extradition back to Aiken County.