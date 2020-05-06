Two-state death investigation underway

AIKEN/RICHMOND COUNTIES (WJBF) – Troy Archie of Tuttle St. was pronounced dead last night just before 9:30 at Augusta University Medical Center.

We’re told he died from injuries sustained after wrecking his motorcycle in North Augusta yesterday.

Archie was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol that started in Richmond County and crossed over into North Augusta where he wrecked his motorcycle on Jefferson Davis Highway near Hamburg Road.

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow in Newberry, Sc.