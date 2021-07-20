Two-state chase leads to ‘shots fired’ in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA/ NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they are assisting North Augusta Public Safety following a chase that led across state lines and into Downtown Augusta.

Currently, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene near East Boundary where the chase ended when shots were fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neither agency exchanged gun fire with the suspect.

The suspect is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, but it’s not known at this time how the suspect was shot.