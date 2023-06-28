COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two men were sentenced to federal prison for their involvement in a large-scale drug operation operating in Rock Hill , South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the Department of Justice District of South Carolina, 34-year-old Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram was sentenced to 21.66 years and 41-year-old Carl Michael Mann was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after being convicted at trial.

Evidence presented during trial showed that the FBI and York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit began to investigate a group of defendants who were obtaining large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana from a distributor in Southern California.

The report says that evidence showed Mann was a member of the conspiracy and was involved in obtaining the pill press machines used by the conspirators, the dye, and stamps used to make the fentanyl-laced pills.

Mann would also operate the pill press machines for members of the conspiracy at different locations in Rock Hill and Charlotte. He was paid by members of the conspiracy with some of the pills he made for them.

He was convicted at trial of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and a quantity of heroin. Mann was also convicted of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of crack cocaine found during a search of his home.

Ingram was a mid-level dealer who purchased illegal drugs from Hemphill and other members of the conspiracy and sold them to lower-level dealers and users of the illegal substances. Ingram was convicted of conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine, 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, and a quantity of heroin.

Ingram was also convicted of three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and four counts of possession with the intent to distribute illegal substances to include heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and crack cocaine.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Mann to 300 months in prison and Ingram to 260 months in prison. Each will serve a term of court-ordered supervision following release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.