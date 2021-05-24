Two shot on Hampton Avenue NW in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened around 6:51 pm, Monday night on the 1300 block of Hampton Avenue NW.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. They

were both taken to an area hospital and are listed as in stable condition.

Witnesses said they saw a green color Cadillac Escalade with dark tint stop near the scene, shots were fired and they quickly drove away.

Details are limited as this investigation is on-going.

If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Your tip could earn you a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people involved in the crime.

