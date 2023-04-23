AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting.

On Saturday, April 22, at approximately 3:49 p.m., authorities responded to Roosevelt Court in reference to a shooting. Officers found a 20-year-old and a 26-year-old, both men, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

If you know anything, call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or submit an anonymous online tip at Crime Tip at cityofaikensc.gov.