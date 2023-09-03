SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Two late-night shootings are under investigation in Swainsboro.

Both are related. The first shooting happened on Harrison Drive. According to the sheriff, it was a targeted attack. One person was transported to the hospital. We’re working to learn that person’s condition. The motive is unclear.

The second incident happened at Glenwood Road. At that time, authorities secured the suspect’s home there. At last check, the suspect was still at large.

