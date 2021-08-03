Two people wanted in connection with an Aggravated Assault in Hephzibah

HEPHZIBAH (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two people in connection with an Aggravated Assault.

The incident happened on July 25th, on the 4300 block of Forest Road in Hephzibah.

Police say 31-year old Joshua Chosewood is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Motor vehicle. Chosewood is driving a Red Ford Mustang that should have front end damage.

Police are also looking to question 28-year old Heather Strickland about the incident. They say she was a passenger in Ford Mustang Chosewood was driving.

According to the incident report from the RCSO, Joshua Chosewood hit one victim, Jason Sweat, while he was sitting on a broken down motorcycle.

Sweat and the other victim, identified as Lauren McKinney, said they were in a driveway when they saw the car approach at a high speed, change directions towards them, and strike the motorcycle with Sweat still on it.

McKinney said after the collision, the two suspects got out of the Mustang and began chasing her. She goes on to say that while being chased, the suspects stole her backpack containing a wallet, keys, and cellphone.

Chosewood and Strickland left the scene allegedly with those items.

Ms. McKinney stated that she and Mr. Chosewood briefly dated and that they have had an ongoing dispute over ownership of the motorcycle.

If you know of the suspect whereabouts or anything about the incident, please contact the RCSO.