AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people accused of stealing catalytic converters.

The incident happened January 19th between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. at 3719 Peach Orchard Road.

Police say the couple took “a number” of catalytic converters from that location.

If you know anything about the incident, contact the RCSO.