AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for question in reference to an Aggravated Assault case.

The incident happened October 3rd on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

Authorities say a single gunshot was fired into a home with multiple people inside.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-828-1020 or 706-828-1080.