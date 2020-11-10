Two people wanted for questioning after cars were broken into; credit cards stolen and used

RICHMOND CO./COLUMBIA CO. (WJBF) – They Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the subjects pictured are wanted for questioning in reference to financial cards that were stolen from an Entering an Auto incident and used at multiple locations in Richmond and Columbia Counties.

The pictures are from Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway on October 23, 2020.

If you have any information about the two people pictured, contact the RCSO.

