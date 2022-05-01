SYLVANIA, Ga. (WJBF) — Two people are recovering following a shooting in Sylvania.

Authorities say on Saturday, April 30 at 9:08 p.m., the City of Sylvania received a 911 call following a shooting at the Cail Community Center in Sylvania.

The Sylvania Police Department and the Screven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and one person was taken into custody.

There were two people who were shot that left the scene before authorities arrived. The two people were located at the Jenkins County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges have not been filed at the time because the investigation of the incident is still ongoing and witnesses still have to be interviewed.

Contact the Sylvania Police Department at 912 564-2056 and speak with Investigator Norman Royal if you have any information.