AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatality.

The crash happened Friday morning, around 5:30 a.m. on I-20 at mile-marker 33.

Officials say the 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and hit several trees.

The driver and passenger, two men from Missouri, were pronounce dead on the scene.

Their bodies with be autopsied in Newberry, South Carolina Saturday.

The identities will be released once next of kin is notified.