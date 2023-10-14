RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two separate crashes in Richmond County Friday night.

Authorities say the first one took place on the 2000 block of Gordon Highway. Annie Doyle, 38, of Martinez was struck by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The second crash happened on Deans Bridge Road at Georgetown Drive We’ve learned a male was struck by a vehicle there. He was transported to a local hospital. He later died there, as well.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.