Two men wanted for the Murder of an 18-year old Barnwell man captured in FL

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Two men wanted for the Murder of a Barnwell man have been captured in Florida.

21-year-old Davion Jones and 18-year-old Kelleyon Key, both of Blackville, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man.

The two males were taken into custody in a business district in Jacksonville, Fla. after US Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information of their whereabouts.

The victim’s name is unknown at this time.

