ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – Two men wanted for the Murder of a Barnwell man have been captured in Florida.
21-year-old Davion Jones and 18-year-old Kelleyon Key, both of Blackville, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Barnwell man.
The two males were taken into custody in a business district in Jacksonville, Fla. after US Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators developed information of their whereabouts.
The victim’s name is unknown at this time.
Latest Headlines:
- Watch Live: Officials update Americans on coronavirus vaccine distribution
- Two men wanted for the Murder of an 18-year old Barnwell man captured in FL
- Seven charged dog-fighting ring, including three local men
- People magazine reveals its ‘2020 People of the Year’
- Newsfeed Now: Who will get first COVID-19 vaccines; La. COVID patient receives help from across the country