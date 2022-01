AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating two Armed Robbery suspects.

The incident occurred at the Waffle House on the 3400 Block of Mike Padgett Highway January 19th.

The blue hoodie reads “Silver Bluff Football”.

These subjects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize these two or have knowledge of this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.