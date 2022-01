AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of Fenwick Street in Augusta.

The incident happened Sunday just before 6:00 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot. They were both taken to Augusta University Medical Center. One man’s injuries are life threatening.

The investigation is in it’s early stages and there is no further information available at this time.