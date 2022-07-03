AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were found shot to death in a motel room.

Authorities say at 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, deputies responded to Days Inn on Columbia Hwy North for shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect(s) should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that would lead to the identity and where the possible suspect(s) can be found, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

We are working to learn the identity of the victims from the coroner’s office.