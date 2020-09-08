Two men charged with murder after a fight results in death at Azalea Park Apartments

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two Augusta men have been arrested and charged with murder after a fight ended with a man’s death.

Roger Rashan Fielding and Robert Keith Prince have been charged with Felony Murder in the death of 25-year-old Kafele Bush.

The incident happened September 4th at Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta.

The reason behind the deadly altercation has not been been released.

NewsChannel 6 is attempting to get mugshots of the suspects.

