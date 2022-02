AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First Responders are on the scene of a head-on crash on Wheeler Road and Interstate 20.

Witnesses say two lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted onto I-20.

Motorists coming into Augusta from Columbia County on Wheeler Road WILL BE DIVERTED, so an alternate route would need to be taken.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene and will share the latest details when they become available.