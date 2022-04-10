AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) –

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says two people are injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Investigators say at around 2:50 am, they responded to the call about shots fired and a victim down.

When they got on scene, they found one black male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

Investigators say they were made aware of a second male victim who drove himself to the hospital and is stable.

This investigation is ongoing and details are limited. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.