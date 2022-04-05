EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday night, the 18th annual Rock Fore Dough concert is happening at Lady A Pavilion in Evans. It’s a benefit concert for the non-profit, First Tee Augusta, which introduces kids to the game of golf during after school programs.

The line up includes Whiskey Run and Jordan Davis along with fan favorite Darius Rucker and hometown favorite Charles Kelly from country music band, “Lady A.”

Harlem’s own Ray Fulcher is also performing in his first ever Rock Fore Dough concert. He said he just met Kelly recently, but they have someone in common– Ray’s mom.

“I did not meet Charles until last week when we played the Grand Ole Opry together, or on the same night. And he kinda stopped by the dressing room and was like, ‘Hey man. I heard you’re from Augusta.’ And I was like ‘I am. My mom used to cut your hair.’ And he was like ‘What? Ms. Sheila?'”

Fulcher hasn’t been in the Augusta area for at least a year and he said he is looking forward to coming home and seeing people he hasn’t seen for a while. He credits his community with helping him to succeed.

“Being kind of an unofficial part of kind of the headline concert of this week is an honor. You know, especially being from Harlem, stuff like this wouldn’t happen without the support of my hometown, so thank you.”

Fulcher explained that being asked to play at Rock Fore Dough is surreal. He said Masters Week is the biggest week of the year in Augusta and he used to attend Rock Fore Dough while he lived here.

With the threat of severe weather during the concert, organizers said they’re monitoring the situation closely using a lightning detection system. If they must, they’ll pause the concert and continue when the weather passes.

For updates on Rock Fore Dough and their decisions regarding the weather check out their Facebook page and their Instagram.